I-Cubs Fall to Omaha in Walk-Off Fashion

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (0-2) rallied to force extra innings but fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (2-0) by a score of 7-6 in walk-off fashion for the second consecutive game.

The I-Cubs jumped ahead 1-0 in the opening frame as Pete Crow-Armstrong bunted his way on and later scored on a bases-loaded walk from David Bote. Iowa extended its lead to 2-0 in the 5th thanks to a solo home run from Curt Casali, but Omaha flipped the script with a three-run bottom half to give them a 3-2 advantage.

Omaha extended their lead to 6-2 in the 6th inning on a two-run double from Cam Devanney and a bases-loaded walk from Ryan Fitzgerald.

In the 9th inning, the I-Cubs began its comeback as Chase Strumpf launched a two-run homer to cut Omaha's lead to 6-4 and Owen Caissie doubled to bring home another and make it 6-5, Omaha. Infielder Matt Mervis tied the game at six with a sacrifice fly to force extra innings.

Omaha's Devin Mann advanced to third on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Mike Brosseau to give the Storm Chasers a 7-6 win.

Iowa starter Chris Clarke tossed 3.0 scoreless innings and added three strikeouts in a no decision. Caissie tallied his second straight three-hit game for the I-Cubs, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Today marked Chris Clarke's first scoreless outing of at least 3.0 innings since last Aug. 6 vs. Toledo

- Owen Caissie has reached base in eight of his first 10 plate appearances at Triple-A, with six hits and two walks.

Iowa and Omaha will take to the diamond for game three of their three-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 2:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

