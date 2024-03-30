Red Wings to be Featured Sunday in MLB.TV Free Game of the Day
March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce their continued participation in Major League Baseball's Free Game of the Day program for the 2024 season. As part of this program, baseball enthusiasts can tune in to various thrilling matchups, including the Rochester Red Wings in action against the Syracuse Mets on Sunday, March 31, at 1:05 p.m.
This initiative, available on MLB.com and MiLB.com, allows registered users to enjoy one complimentary Minor League Baseball game daily. This exciting opportunity provides fans access to high-quality MiLB games, fostering engagement and excitement surrounding the game's future stars.
Attached are the digital assets associated with MLB's Free Game of the Day- Red Wings logo.
Red Wings fans can watch every game on MiLB.tv or Bally Sports and by tuning into 1280 WHTK Rochester. Games can also be streamed through the MLB app on your Smart TV or through the MiLB app on your Smartphone.
The Red Wings return home Tuesday, April 2 to take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI) in their first home series of the 2024 season. Tickets for all 75 homes games are on-sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com.
