RailRiders Score in Ninth to Edge Buffalo

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 4-3 with a run in the top of the ninth inning. SWB was down early, but fought back for a come from behind victory to start the season 2-0.

The RailRiders second contest of the season began much differently than the first. A pitcher's duel ensued right from the start with both teams going scoreless through four.

Buffalo got on the board first in the fifth. Max McDowell notched his first home run of the season and Will Robertson followed with one of his own for a 2-0 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre battled back in the seventh. Back-to-back walks were issued to Carlos Narvaez and Everson Pereira to start off the frame. Jose Rojas swatted a 108-mph line drive to plate them both and tie the game at two apiece. Rojas advanced to third on a ground out and raced home on a sacrifice fly courtesy of Luis González. The RailRiders led 3-2.

In the eighth inning, Nathan Lukes launched a game-tying home run over the left center field fence for a 3-3 score.

The RailRiders were quick to fire back in the ninth. Rojas worked a two-out walk and Brandon Lockridge came in to pinch run. Lockridge stole second to get in scoring position. Then Kevin Smith smacked a line drive to right field and Lockridge raced home. SWB took a 4-3 lead.

Cody Poteet impressed in his first appearance of the season. The righty tossed four shutout frames, striking out five. Duane Underwood Jr. allowed two solo home runs in the fifth. Anthony Misiewicz was hot as he struck out four of the six batters he faced. Yerry De Los Santos (W, 1-0) gave up the tying home run in the eighth. De Los Santos held the Bisons quiet in the ninth.

Paolo Espino recorded a quality start pitching six clean innings of work. He allowed four hits and one walk. Troy Watson let up three runs in the seventh inning. Mason Fluharty struck out the side in the following frame. Zach Pop (L, 0-1) gave up the go-ahead run in the ninth.

The RailRiders wrap up their first series on the road at Sahlen Field on Easter Sunday at 1:05 P.M. when they take on the Buffalo Bisons. The team is set for their home opener at PNC Field on Tuesday, April 2, against the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. Tickets and more information are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.

