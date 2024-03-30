Memphis Clubs Five Home Runs in Win over Charlotte

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued the three-game homestand with a 10-3 victory over the Charlotte Knights at AutoZone Park on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis continued to look to the longball to provide production. Of the 10 runs scored, nine came home via home run. The five home runs are tied-second most in the clubs International League history and one off of the Memphis IL-high six home runs in a game set at Omaha last season.

Second baseman Jose Fermin recorded the club's first multi-homer game of the season with a solo blast in the second and a three-run shot in the sixth. Left fielder Jared Young, catcher Pedro Pages and third baseman Cesar Prieto each drilled their first home run of the season in the game.

Starting pitcher Adam Kloffenstein allowed two runs on five hits, struck out four and walked one in his 4.0-inning start. Both runs came on back-to-back solo shots from Charlotte in the fourth inning. Reliever Josh James earned the win. Kyle Leahy, Jacob Bosiokovic and Chris Roycroft had a scoreless outing in relief.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, March 31 to conclude a three-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT. Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo is scheduled to start on the mound for Memphis, opposite right-handed pitcher Chad Kuhl.

