Tides Best Bulls 12-6

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - Bulls center fielder Jake Mangum collected three hits, with designated hitter Ronny Simon and catcher Alex Jackson adding multi-hit efforts as well, while Tides center fielder Kyle Stowers homered and drove in five runs in Norfolk's 12-6 win over Durham on Saturday night at Harbor Park.

Simon would give the Bulls the early 1-0 advantage with an RBI single in the opening frame, however the Tides then plated a trio of tallies in each of the first, second and fourth frames to make it 9-1. Following two more Norfolk scores in the fifth, Durham would bring across four runs in the sixth, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Jackson and 3B Junior Caminero, to narrow their deficit to 11-5. Durham SS C.J. Hinojosa would later drive in the final run with an RBI single in the eighth.

Mangum (3-5, 2 R) paced Bulls batters with his three hits, with Simon (2-4, R, RBI) and Jackson (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI) adding two knocks each. Five Tides hitters tallied two or more knocks, with Stowers (3-5, 2 R, HR, 5 RBI) and RF Heston Kjerstad (3-3, 2 R, 2 RBI) pacing their club with three hits apiece.

The two teams are scheduled to conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. LHP Jacob Lopez is slated to start for the Bulls, with Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means expected to get the nod for the Tides as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to begin their 2024 home slate on Tuesday, April 4 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. First pitch of the home opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

