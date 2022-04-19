WooSox-Mets Postponed Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY - Tuesday's scheduled International League game between the Worcester Red Sox and the host Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse has been postponed due to snow that fell overnight and this morning in Syracuse.

Tonight's postponed game will be made-up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow (Wednesday) beginning at 4:05 pm in Syracuse. Both games will be 7-innings.

The 1st-place Worcester Red Sox - tied with Columbus (AAA-Cleveland) as the winningest two teams in all of professional baseball at 9-3 on the season - will begin their 6-game series against the Syracuse Mets (AAA-New York Mets) - the worst team in the International League with their 1-10 record - a day later than planned with Wednesday's make-up doubleheader. The WooSox are currently the highest scoring team in all of pro ball (MLB & MiLB) thus far with 88 runs scored this season while Syracuse has scored the fewest runs in the 20-team International League (35). Worcester has a +22 run scoring margin (88-66) while the Mets are -45 (35 runs scored compared to 80 runs allowed).

