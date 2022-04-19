Tides Top Bulls 7-5

NORFOLK, Va. - The Durham Bulls (4-9) fell to the Norfolk Tides (9-4) 7-5 in game one of a six-game series. The Bulls started the game a strong offensive output, but the Tides used a late comeback to secure the win.

The Bulls got things started in the first inning as 2B Jonathan Aranda used an RBI single to go up 1-0. The Tides would get on the scoreboard behind a RBI single from 2B Jahmai Jones. Durham would come alive in the fourth inning, scoring four runs starting with C Rene Pinto scoring on a wild pitch, followed by a two-run home run by LF Miles Mastrobuoni. 1B Jim Haley would follow Mastrobuoni's lead and connect on his third home run of the season for the 5-1 lead.

Tides 3B Ryan Bannon would chip away at the Bulls lead, with an RBI double to trim the deficit to two in the sixth inning. DH Robert Neustrom would continue the run for the Tides as his RBI single cut the deficit to one. A solo home run by LF Johnny Rizer would tie the game at five in the eighth inning. An RBI triple by Tides SS Richie Martin would give Norfolk the 6-5 lead and extend the 5-0 run. CF Terrin Vavra would add an insurance run with an RBI single for the two-run advantage.

Bulls pitcher Miller Hogan got the start on the mound, and threw three innings, giving up one run on four hits and three strikeouts. Ralph Garza Jr. came in for relief, and threw two innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two strikeouts, picking up the loss. Norfolk pitcher Cody Sedlock gets credited with the win after four scoreless innings.

The Bulls are scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday as they take on the Norfolk Tides for game two of the six-game series. RHP Robert Dugger is set to start for Durham and be opposed by RHP Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch will be is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Bulls will return to the DBAP on Tuesday, April 26th to open a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds. Tickets for all remaining 2022 home dates at Durham Bulls Athletic Park can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

