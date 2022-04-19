Saints and Treasure Island Resort and Casino Extend Partnership for Five More Years and Unveil "Goin' Yard for Youth" Campaign

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints and Treasure Island Resort and Casino share many similar traits. One of the attributes they are most passionate about is the community. After a highly successful eight-year partnership, as one of the founding partners at CHS Field, Treasure Island and the Saints have extended their relationship for another five years and have added the Going Yard For Youth community initiative.

The new addition to the partnership focuses on a youth and education fundraising program. Five different non-profit organizations, each of which has a focus on kids and education, will be highlighted for 15 games during the season. The five non-profits that Treasure Island and the Saints will highlight this season are ACES For Kids, D.A.R.E, Special Olympics, United Hereoes League, Native America Heritage focused charity chosen by Treasure Island.

In 2016, Treasure Island added a ship down the right field line and a tradition was born. Each time a Saints player hit a home run the cannons from the ship went off. That practice will continue with the partnership extension and each time fans hear the cannons go off, $500 will be donated to non-profit highlighted that game.

"Our relationship with the Saints is very special to us," said Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President Johnny Johnson. "The Saints are such wonderful partners, and we are very grateful to them for their commitment to bringing more awareness to the rich heritage, traditions and culture of our Tribal community and those who came long before us. We're also very excited to continue to give back to youth in our community through our Goin' Yard for Youth program. We hope the Saints hit a lot of homeruns this season!"

"This is such an exciting time for the Saints as we extend our Founding Partner relationship with Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community," said Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Derek Sharrer. "Treasure Island has had a significant presence with the Saints here at CHS Field since it opened in 2015. From the Treasure Island Terrace in right field to the Treasure Island Berm in left, to the Treasure Island Ship cannons that fire after every Saints homerun, our fans know how important Treasure Island is to the Saints experience. As we move forward with this important partnership, we're thrilled to add an impactful community engagement program that will help generate meaningful funds for five incredible organizations, each with a focus on kids and education."

"ACES is proud of and grateful for our longstanding partnership with the St. Paul Saints and Treasure Island Resort & Casino, and we're especially honored to be the first organization supported through the Goin' Yard for Youth program," said ACES Executive Director Christina Saunders. "As students continue to navigate a multitude of pandemic-related challenges, they need academic and social support from programs like ACES more than ever. How we respond now will have a lasting impact - and the Saints and Treasure Island are stepping up to the plate for our Twin Cities community."

Along with the community initiative, Treasure Island will continue with the partnership of the left field berm, the same spot where Kevin Millar's famous 2017 home run landed. The signage will be upgraded with an interior lighting design. Since the Saints moved into CHS Field in 2015, the Treasure Island Berm has given fans the most affordable spot in the ballpark at just $5.

The Treasure Island Terrace, located down the right field line, will continue and is one of the more iconic areas in the ballpark with the addition of the ship. The multi-tiered group space hosts up to 200 people and is great for large groups interested in their own exclusive area to enjoy the game. The private terrace, with spectacular views of both the field and downtown Saint Paul, allows groups to choose from various food options ranging from ballpark fare to high end barbecue, all included in the ticket price.

The Saints, who have held an annual Native American Heritage Night, will continue with the promotion, but will now wear jersey's designed by the Prairie Island Community and the Saints.

