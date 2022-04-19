Lehigh Valley holds Rochester to One Run

April 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-7) pitching staff combined to hold the Rochester Red Wings (7-6) to one run on Tuesday as the 'Pigs won 6-1. IronPigs starting pitcher Colton Eastman struck out seven batters through four innings on the mound.

The IronPigs were able to get some runs on the scoreboard against Ben Braymer (1-1) in the bottom of the third inning. John Andreoli scored on an RBI groundout by Odubel Herrera that was followed by an RBI single from Darick Hall. Nick Maton hit a two-run double against Braymer to give Lehigh Valley a 4-0 lead.

Rochester scored their only run on a fielding error by Yairo Munoz in the top of the fourth inning. The run cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 4-1. Former IronPigs MVP Joey Meneses scored the run for Rochester.

Lehigh Valley scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against Jordan Weems. Roman Quinn hit an RBI double that scored Will Toffey. Quinn then scored on a throwing error by catcher Tres Barrera on a pick-off attempt at third base.

Aaron Barrett (1-1) earned thew in by pitching a scoreless inning in the fifth inning. Jeff Singer, Michael Kelly, Connor Brogdon, and Dillon Maples all pitched scoreless innings in relief.

The IronPigs and Red Wings play again on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.