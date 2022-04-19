Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: April 19th - April 24th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home this week for a six-game homestand against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox). The homestand will feature weekly favorites like Dollar Thursday, Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday, & Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, as well as special promotions like Buy Local Night, College Night, & a Mystery Bobblehead giveaway!

Tuesday, April 19th (POSTPONED) - The game has been postponed due to inclement weather. Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange their tickets for a ticket of equal value to another Syracuse Mets regular season home game for one calendar year.

Bark in the Park #1, presented by Aloft Hotel & the Schepp Funeral Home, has been rescheduled for June 29th. Fans can also bring their dogs to the game for Bark in the Park on May 24th and September 6th.

Wednesday, April 20th (DOUBLEHEADER, 4:05 p.m., gates open 3:45 p.m.) - Tuesday's postponed game between the Syracuse Mets & Worcester Red Sox will be made up in a doubleheader on Wednesday! Game one will start at 4:05 p.m., game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the end of game one. Both games will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets dated Wednesday, April 20th can come for both games, one game, or however long they like!

Wednesday is Buy Local Night, so fans can meet & shop local businesses on the concourse during the game.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday will take place on the Salt City Deck, the all-you-can-eat buffet will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 21st (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Dollar Thursday is back for $1 Hofmann hot dogs (4 per transaction), $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, & $2 Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac & 1911 hard ciders.

Thursday is also College Night! College students can enjoy $4 off their game ticket with a valid student ID at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium. Music lovers can join DJ Joe Driscoll on the 315 Bullpen Bar all game long.

On Thursday, we will also honor our long-time friend, Donald "Donnie Baseball" Johnston & dedicate the NBT Bank Stadium Press Box to Donnie.

Friday, April 22nd (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Calling all craft beer lovers, it's Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket). Craft Beer Friday will feature "Glory to Ukraine", a beer created by 20 local breweries based on a Ukrainian Beer Recipe. Proceeds of the beer sales will go to a fund to the help the people of Ukraine. This is the first day that this beer will be available for sale.

After the game, all fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, April 23rd (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Mystery Bobblehead day is finally here! The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a mystery bobblehead in a brown paper bag - it can be a bobblehead from any team/sport/organization/etc.! Fans can exchange their bobblehead for $5 or purchase one for $10 at the table on the third base side bridge, just before the 315 Bullpen Bar. Proceeds of bobblehead exchanges/purchases will be donated to the Amazin' Mets Foundation & will be distributed back to organizations in Central New York.

Saturday is also 2022 Magnet Schedule giveaway (while supplies last), presented by Nave Law Firm. Get your 2022 schedule for your fridge before they are gone!

Sunday, April 24th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, presented by NBT Bank. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, & a kids ice cream. After the game, kids can run the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, a member of the West Herr Auto Group.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

