Red Wings, Autism Council Announce Sensory Suite

April 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Red Wings and The Autism Council have teamed up to offer a new Sensory Suite at Frontier Field. The Sensory Suite was created to provide neurodivergent Red Wings fans with a safe and inclusive environment they can enjoy with their families. The addition to Frontier Field is now available and will be highlighted on Autism Awareness Day at the ballpark on Saturday, April 30th for the 1:05 p.m. game.

The suite, located along the first base side on the Suite Level, features soft paint tones, muted Red Wings logos, lava lamps, and Yogibo seating aimed at providing a more calming and comfortable environment for its occupants. The suite also features two mounted interactive iPads, a new smart TV, and an interactive display mounted on the wall. Newly installed shades on the suite windows further provides fans with the option of controlling their environment, and the outdoor seating allows those fans and those accompanying them to still enjoy the ballpark atmosphere if they so choose.

The Red Wings are offering this space at a reduced rate of $260/game, which includes eight (8) tickets and two (2) VIP parking passes.

"We want everyone in the community to be able to enjoy Red Wings baseball, and the opportunity to provide this unique and special suite is one we are very proud of. We are so grateful to Lawana Jones and the Autism Council for their support over many years with our annual Autism Awareness Day, and now in making this a reality," said Naomi Silver, President, CEO & COO - Rochester Red Wings. "We want people of all abilities to participate in the offerings at Frontier Field, and this is an important new feature in helping to accomplish that goal."

"We are constantly striving to make sure that every individual that visits Frontier Field feels as safe, comfortable, and welcomed as possible. Special thanks to Lawana Jones and the Autism Council for their help in collaborating with us to help us make their vision come to life for families that they work with. We can't wait to welcome the families in our area living with autism to this tremendously unique space in our ballpark," says Red Wings' General Manager, Dan Mason.

"The agency is proud to have partnered with the Red Wings staff to create this wonderful, unique and inclusive space at the stadium for our community members with Autism and other sensory needs," said Lawana Jones, President & Chief Executive Officer - Autism Council of Rochester, Inc. "The specially designed suite will allow families to enjoy an evening together and experience the wonderful pastime of community baseball while feeling right at home. We are hoping the room will provide comfort, and a sense of calm and belonging for all our special needs community and their families. Grateful to the forward-thinking administration and staff at the Red Wings!"

The sensory suite was created in memory of Mrs. Bani Mittra, and on behalf of The Mittra Foundation. It is a showcase of the love Mrs. Mittra had for the inclusion of special needs children and their families.

Autism Awareness Day at the ballpark is set for Saturday, April 30th, when the Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets at 1:05 p.m. This celebration is aimed at providing a more comfortable environment for all fans. Some of the fan-friendly adjustments that will be made include lower volume levels throughout the stadium, in-game production being altered to minimize abrupt sound effects and video board displays. Fans will also be asked to refrain from bringing "noise makers" that day. A Safe Zone located in Club 3000 on the Suite Level will be open all game long for those in need of a quiet reprieve from the game. Section 218 will be the designated Autism Aware Section, reserved exclusively for guests with family members on the autism spectrum. This will be the 5th Autism Awareness Day celebrated at Frontier Field.

Pre-game, The Autism Council will be presenting a check to the Red Wings. The Mittra family will be on hand.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.