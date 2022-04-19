Luis Garcia Earns International League Player of the Week Honors

April 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings' infielder Luis Garcia was named the International League Player of the Week after leading the league in hits (14), batting average (.519), and total bases (23) over the six game span, from April 12-17.

The shortstop haunted Buffalo pitching by picking up a pair of doubles and triples, homering once, and bringing in five runners. Garcia came around to score nine times, striking out just four times. The 14 hits picked up by the 21-year old was good enough to rank him first in all of Minor League Baseball in the hit category.

The Red Wings' infielder has a slashline of .377/.411/.623 through 12 games this year including 20 hits, two homers, two triples, three doubles, and seven RBI. The lefty bat is enjoying a nine game hitting streak, going 16-for-34 over that span, and has reached base in all 12 games this year. Garcia has posted a wRC+ of 147, per FanGraphs.

Garcia, once ranked as the Nationals' number two prospect, won similar honors last year, being named the Triple-A East Offensive Player of the Week on June 6th.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.