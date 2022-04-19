Howard and Alford to Rehab with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that the rehab assignments of left-handed pitcher Sam Howard and outfielder Anthony Alford have been transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis. Howard is set to start in tonight's game against the Columbus Clippers at Victory Field to open a six-game homestand.

Howard, 29, opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a mid back muscle sprain. He tossed 1.0 inning on April 15 in a rehab start with Bradenton and surrendered one walk with two strikeouts.

The Cartersville, Ga. native spent most of the 2021 season with Pittsburgh and went 3-4 with a 5.60 ERA (28er/45.0ip) and 60 strikeouts in 54 games (one start). He made four rehab appearances (one start) with Indianapolis last year and did not allow an earned run in 4.2 innings.

Howard was selected by Colorado in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft. He was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh on Oct. 30, 2019.

Alford, 27, opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain. He hit safely in both of his rehab appearances with Bradenton, going 3-for-7 with a double, home run and three runs scored from April 16-17.

The Columbia, Miss. native appeared in 56 games with the Indians last season and hit .307 (58-for-189) with 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 RBI. He had his contract selected by Pittsburgh on Aug. 7 and hit .233 (31-for-133) with 12 extra-base hits and 11 RBI in 49 major league games.

Alford was selected by Toronto in the third round (112th overall) of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft. He was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh on Aug. 27, 2020.

