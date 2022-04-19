Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo Postponed

BUFFALO, NY (April 19, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field set for Tuesday, April 19, has been postponed due to unplayable grounds caused by inclement weather. The RailRiders and Bisons will open their six-game series with a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 20, beginning at 12:30 P.M.

The teams were initially scheduled to play at 1:05 on Wednesday. Hayden Wesneski and Deivi Garcia will start the doubleheader games for the RailRiders.

This is the third postponed game so far this season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre having one game in each of the first two series pushed back due to weather.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field next Tuesday for their first series of the season against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. For tickets and promotional information, please visit swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

5-6

