Tuesday's Bisons/RailRiders Game Postponed

April 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, April 19 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to weather conditions that have made the field unplayable.

The teams will make up today's game as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday, April 20, with the first of two seven-inning games beginning at 12:30 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes following the completion of game one.

As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game, April 20, do not need to exchange at the box office, existing tickets are valid for the doubleheader.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any future 2022 Bisons game (excluding July 4th). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, April 19. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2022 season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.