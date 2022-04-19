Columbus Game Notes

April 19, 2022 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







Scoring in Bunches

Since getting shutout on 4/9 at Lehigh Valley, the Clippers are averaging 8.25 runs per game, including three straight with 10+ (4/14-4/16, sixth time since 1984). During the surge, Columbus is hitting .369 with runners in scoring position (31x84; .081, 3x37 in 4G prior). When the Clippers finish with at least four runs this year, they are 9-0, while remaining winless when they finish with three or fewer (0-3).

To the Nines

Each of the nine wins by Columbus have been awarded to a different pitcher, as the Clippers boast the most winners on the same team (Worcester has nine wins spread among five pitchers). In addition, the Clippers have gone deep in each of their wins, following a season- opening loss with 2HR (.900 winning percentage with a HR trails only Rochester, 7-0).

Working for It

The bottom pair of the Clipper order, Mitchell Tolman and Jose Fermin, have 20BB between the two of them, joining Donny Sands and John Andreoli of Lehigh Valley as the only teammates in the IL with at least 10BB apiece (only seven batters have at least 10BB). On the season, batters 7-9 of the Clipper lineup have posted a .380OBP (only team in IL with at least .370OBP from each spot, 7-9).

Columbus was 5-6 against Indianapolis last year, 1going 4-3 in games decided by three runs or less and 1-3 in games decided by at least a grand slam (-18 run differential). The Clippers had more extra base hits in the series (31-27), but the got spanked in the walk department (19-47), leading to that awful differential. Columbus had four multi-run innings in 92 times at bat (allowed 13 in 89).

The Clippers will send LHP Adam Scott to the mound tonight, as they attempt to push the win streak to nine (last: 8/15-8/24/16).

Indianapolis will counter with RHP Chase De Jong. The Clippers are 7-2 (.778) against right handers this year. De Jong has faced the Clippers twice in his career (2018-19 with Rochester), going 0-1 with a 5.06ERA (10.2IP, 9H, 6R, 6ER, 6BB, 7K).

International League Stories from April 19, 2022

