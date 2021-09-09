WooSox-IronPigs Postponed

Thursday's scheduled Triple-A East game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Polar Park has been postponed due to rain and the forecast for further rains throughout the evening.

Tonight's postponed game will be made-up as part of a single-admission doubleheader this Saturday at 2:05 pm at Polar Park. Both games will be 7-innings. The clubs will play their regularly-scheduled game tomorrow (Friday) at its original 6:35 pm time.

The WooSox made it through the first two months of their inaugural season at Polar Park without a postponement, but have since had five home games postponed due to rain (July 2, July 18, July 27, August 12 and September 9) along with another game cancelled due to Hurricane Henri (August 22).

Fans holding tickets for Thursday can trade those in for any remaining WooSox home game this season - based on availability - or for any game at Polar Park in April of 2022 (with the exception of Opening Day, April 12, 2022). The WooSox have eight home dates remaining this season including the make-up doubleheader on Saturday at 2:05 pm as well as single games this Friday at 6:35 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. The WooSox will finish the home season with a 5-game homestand from September 22-26.

If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

The Worcester Red Sox are currently winners of a season-high 8 straight games and 14 of their last 15 games to move into sole possession of 2nd-place in the Triple-A East Northeast Division (5 GB of Buffalo). Worcester's 8-game winning streak is the longest for the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate since the Pawtucket Red Sox won 8 in a row from July 8-18 of the 2017 season.

The WooSox have risen to 15-games above .500 on the year at 62-47 - equaling their highest level of the season from June 22 when they were 29-14. 15-games over .500 is the highest the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate has reached since the Pawtucket Red Sox ended 2013 at 80-63.

While going 14-1 since August 21, the WooSox have out-scored their opponents by an 80-49 margin.

