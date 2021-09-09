"PAW"-Some Time Planned for Bark in the Park Nights at AutoZone Park

September 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Woof! The Memphis Redbirds are inviting all dogs to bring their owners to AutoZone Park for Bark in the Park at the team's final two Thursday home games of the season: Sept. 16 and Sept 30.

With the purchase of a specialty ticket, dog owners will be able to bring their furry friends to watch the Redbirds take on the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) and Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) on the 16th and 30th respectively.

Tickets are $15 per person (dogs are FREE with the purchase of a human ticket) and are available online at memphisredbirds.com/bark-in-the-park. All specialty tickets will also include the choice of one of the following items: Yadi dog bowl, St Louis Cardinals picture frame leash holder, or a Redbirds classic logo dog blanket.

As an added bonus, Instagram-famous English Bulldogs Sir Meatball and Milkshake (@sir.meatball on Instagram) will be in attendance at both games to take pictures with fans and their dogs.

All Thursday home games are also Throwback Thursdays featuring $2 draft beers and $1 hot dogs all night long.

The Redbirds have 11 home games remaining in the 2021 schedule, which wraps up on October 3rd. Promotional highlights include the final Terminix post-game fireworks show on Saturday, September 18 and a Dylan Carlson bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Campbell Clinic on Friday, September 17. A complete list of upcoming promotions can be found at memphisredbirds.com.

Tickets for all upcoming Redbirds home games can be purchased at MemphisRedbirds.com/tickets, or by calling 901-721-6000. Tickets for all premium and group areas also remain on sale. All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue. For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.