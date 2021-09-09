Long Balls Do in Saints in 4-2 Loss to Storm Chasers
September 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints hurt the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday afternoon with the long ball. The number two team in all of Minor League Baseball in that category repaid the favor on Thursday night. The Saints gave up three solo homers and that was enough in a 4-2 defeat on Thursday night at CHS Field in front of 5,553.
Similar to Wednesday's, game Bobby Witt Jr. got the scoring started for the Storm Chasers in the first. Unlike on Tuesday, his home run left the ballpark, a solo shot over the left field wall, his 14th at Triple-A, putting the Storm Chasers up 1-0.
The Saints, who homered six times on Wednesday, tied the game in the bottom of the first with a solo homer off the bat of Gilberto Celestino, his fifth of the season.
In the third the Saints grabbed the lead as Damek Tomscha led off the inning with a single to left. With one out, Jose Miranda's single to short and the ensuing throwing error by Erick Mejia sent Tomscha to third. Tomás Telis' RBI fielder's choice scored Tomscha putting the Saints up 2-1.
The Storm Chasers knotted the game at two in the fourth on an MJ Melendez solo homer to right-center, his eighth at Triple-A.
In the fourth the Storm Chasers hit their third solo home run of the night, this time from Angelo Castellano, his fourth of the season, putting the Storm Chasers up 3-2.
The Storm Chasers added to their lead in the eighth as Melendez led off the inning with a walk. Kyle Isbel's bunt single and the throwing error on the play by the first baseman Damek Tomscha allowed Melendez to advance to third. An RBI single from Erick Mejia gave the Storm Chasers a 4-2 lead.
The same two teams meet in game four of the six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP Charlie Barnes (6-3, 3.93) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Foster Griffin (0-0, 4.11). The game can be seen on FOX 9+ and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 9, 2021
- Long Balls Do in Saints in 4-2 Loss to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Shrimp Triumph in Extras on Harrison Walk-Off Bomb - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Torkelson and Greene Double as Bats Go Silent - Toledo Mud Hens
- Colin Rea Deals as Sounds Win at Home Again - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Sweep Rochester Thursday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Knights Lose 6-5 in 10 Innings on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Record-Breaking Bisons Rally for 6-4 Win to Set New Club Mark for Consecutive Wins - Buffalo Bisons
- Scranton Sweeps Doubleheader from Red Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Lose Pitcher's Duel in Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Edges Durham 6-5 - Durham Bulls
- Grand Slam Hands Indy Second Loss of Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Buffalo Beats Syracuse, 6-4, in Rain-Shortened Game on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Crook's Grand Slam Backs O'Brien Gem to Down Indy - Louisville Bats
- WooSox-IronPigs Postponed - Worcester Red Sox
- Strike out Cancer Night, Remembrance of 9/11 Set for Second Half of Homestand - Louisville Bats
- Red-Hot WooSox to Present Two Fan Appreciation Days on Final Two Home Sundays of this Inaugural Season - Worcester Red Sox
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (52-57) at Louisville Bats (47-62) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 9 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 9, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- BaseballParks.com's 21st Annual Ballpark of the Year Award Goes to MLB at Field of Dreams - OSC Original by Joe Mock, BaseballParks.com
- Highmark BCBS Fighting Hunger with SWB Home Runs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- "PAW"-Some Time Planned for Bark in the Park Nights at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Storm Chasers and Union Omaha Announce Hurricane Ida Relief Drive - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 9, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Mets to Host Bark in the Park #2 & #3, September 15th & 29th - Syracuse Mets
- Homers by Rutschman and Nevin Lead Tides to Series Opening Win - Norfolk Tides
- Jamie Westbrook Leads Sounds over Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Fall Short in Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Long Balls Do in Saints in 4-2 Loss to Storm Chasers
- Saints Hit Six Homers, Including Two Grand Slams, Crush Storm Chasers 17-3
- There's No Place Like Home, Celestino's Walk-Off Single Wins It for Saints 6-5
- Penultimate Homestand Reaches Across the River for Fun During September 7-12 Homestand
- Barnes Dominates, Saints Win 1-0 in Game Two of Doubleheader