Long Balls Do in Saints in 4-2 Loss to Storm Chasers

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints hurt the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday afternoon with the long ball. The number two team in all of Minor League Baseball in that category repaid the favor on Thursday night. The Saints gave up three solo homers and that was enough in a 4-2 defeat on Thursday night at CHS Field in front of 5,553.

Similar to Wednesday's, game Bobby Witt Jr. got the scoring started for the Storm Chasers in the first. Unlike on Tuesday, his home run left the ballpark, a solo shot over the left field wall, his 14th at Triple-A, putting the Storm Chasers up 1-0.

The Saints, who homered six times on Wednesday, tied the game in the bottom of the first with a solo homer off the bat of Gilberto Celestino, his fifth of the season.

In the third the Saints grabbed the lead as Damek Tomscha led off the inning with a single to left. With one out, Jose Miranda's single to short and the ensuing throwing error by Erick Mejia sent Tomscha to third. Tomás Telis' RBI fielder's choice scored Tomscha putting the Saints up 2-1.

The Storm Chasers knotted the game at two in the fourth on an MJ Melendez solo homer to right-center, his eighth at Triple-A.

In the fourth the Storm Chasers hit their third solo home run of the night, this time from Angelo Castellano, his fourth of the season, putting the Storm Chasers up 3-2.

The Storm Chasers added to their lead in the eighth as Melendez led off the inning with a walk. Kyle Isbel's bunt single and the throwing error on the play by the first baseman Damek Tomscha allowed Melendez to advance to third. An RBI single from Erick Mejia gave the Storm Chasers a 4-2 lead.

The same two teams meet in game four of the six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP Charlie Barnes (6-3, 3.93) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Foster Griffin (0-0, 4.11). The game can be seen on FOX 9+ and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

