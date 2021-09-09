Crook's Grand Slam Backs O'Brien Gem to Down Indy

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Riley O'Brien retired the first 13 batters he faced and Narciso Crook belted a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning to boost the Louisville Bats to a 6-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

O'Brien pitched a gem, opening his start with 4.1 perfect innings before surrendering a double to Jared Oliva in the top of the fifth. Oliva stole second and scored on a groundout for the lone blemish against O'Brien, who finished with seven strikeouts and just two hits over his 5.0 innings of work.

TJ Friedl belted a leadoff homer in the first inning and Crook chipped in a sac fly one out later as part of his career high-tying 5 RBIs on the night.

Crook then unloaded on a 402-foot grand slam off Joe Jacques in the bottom of the seventh to plate Friedl, Mark Kolozsvary and Alejo Lopez and extend Louisville's lead to 6-1. With the homer, Crook is now hitting .421 with 15 RBIs in 12 games against Indy this season. He has hit safely in each of his 11 starts in the series.

Phillip Evans singled home two runs on a liner to right in the top of the eighth to pull the Tribe within 6-3, but Dauri Moreta slammed the door with a scoreless ninth to preserve the win. Moreta has now made 21 consecutive appearances without an earned run to begin his Triple-A career.

The two teams will continue their six-game series Friday at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. LHP Tommy Milone (0-1, 6.00) will get the ball for the Bats against RHP James Marvel (4-6, 5.45).

