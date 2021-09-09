Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, September 9th 7:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (51-59) at Nashville Sounds (58-52) Game 3 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #111 of 130 Away Game #57 of 65

RHP Johan Oviedo (1-5, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Colin Rea (1-2, 4.08 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped a close one on Wednesday night, losing 6-4 to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers). Both teams traded runs early in the ballgame - Nashville plated two runs in the bottom of the first via a two-run homer from Jamie Westbrook, while Memphis tied the game with single runs in the third and fourth innings. The Sounds scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Despite never fully completing the comeback, there were plenty of highlights at the plate for the 'Birds on Wednesday night. Nolan Gorman crushed his 12th homer of the season in the seventh inning, while Brendan Donovan drove in runs in the fourth and sixth innings in the midst of the three-hit evening.

Memphis Starter: Johan Oviedo will make his tenth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Oviedo has struggled of late, allowing at least four runs and three walks in four of his last five starts. The 23-year-old had an interesting outing last Friday night at Gwinnett, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just two hits allowed. However, the outing ended abruptly when a light malfunction caused the game to be suspended in the fourth inning. When the game resumed on Saturday, Oviedo did not continue the outing. Oviedo has made 14 appearances and 13 starts in the major leagues with St. Louis this season and has posted a 4.91 ERA in 62.1 innings.

Nashville Starter: Colin Rea starts for the Sounds tonight, just his fifth start of the season. He signed a Minor League contract with the Milwaukee Brewers less than a month ago on August 14. Rea made his first start the very next day, allowing two earned runs on four hits in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts. Rea had been spending this season pitching for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan, leaving the team earlier this month after his wife gave birth in late July. For the season, the 31-year-old has posted an ERA of 4.08 in 17.2 IP with 15 strikeouts and three walks. Rea started against the Redbirds at AutoZone Park on August 21, allowing four runs (all earned) on eight hits in 3.2 innings pitched. The righthander, originally drafted by the Padres in the 12th Round of the 2011 Draft, has played for four different Major League organizations (Padres, Cubs, Marlins, Brewers) during his professional career in the United States.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer reached base four more times in Tuesday night's game against Nashville. In 14 games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer has reached in 29 of his 59 plate appearances, good for a .492 on-base percentage. That is the best on-base percentage of anyone in Triple-A East since his call-up on August 24.

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last ten games. Robertson has multiple hits in six of those contests, going 18-39 with a home run, five RBI, nine runs, four doubles, a triple and two stolen bases. Robertson is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak and a 19-game on-base streak, both the longest for any Redbirds player this season.

Parsons Proving It: Since moving to the bullpen, Tommy Parsons has been nearly unhittable. In six appearances, Parsons has allowed just two baserunners. He has eight strikeouts in seven innings, going at least one inning in all six outings.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.