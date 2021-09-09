Knights Lose 6-5 in 10 Innings on Thursday

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights lost Thursday's game to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 6-5 in 10 innings from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. Jacksonville left fielder Monte Harrison launched a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th to lead the Jumbo Shrimp to the victory.

The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp battled into extra innings on Thursday with both teams scoring runs in the 10th. With the game tied at 4-4, designated hitter Yermín Mercedes gave the Knights a 5-4 lead with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning. It was Charlotte's first and only lead of the game - but it didn't last long.

Charlotte LHP Jace Fry (1-4, 2.45) began the inning and allowed the two-run home run to Harrison, the first batter he faced. Right fielder Brian Miller, who started the inning on second base due to the extra-innings rule, scored on Harrison's home run. Fry was saddled with the loss.

The Jumbo Shrimp got off to a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Charlotte RHP Will Carter, who started for just the second time this season. The Knights battled right back in the top of the second inning thanks to a three-run home run off the bat of Ti'Quan Forbes, his second of the season. Forbes had three hits and three RBIs on Thursday.

In the top of the seventh inning, Charlotte right fielder Micker Adolfo tied the game up with a solo home run, his seventh of the season with the Knights. The game remained tied into extras on Thursday night before Jacksonville walked off with the game three win in 10 innings.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Jumbo Shrimp from Jacksonville, FL on Friday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

