Storm Chasers and Union Omaha Announce Hurricane Ida Relief Drive

The Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha announced today the launch of the Hurricane Ida Relief Drive which will collect essential items to be distributed to those affected by Hurricane Ida. The drive is set to begin on Saturday, September 11 at the Union Omaha soccer match at Werner Park and concludes following the Storm Chasers home game on September 19.

The Storm Chasers and Union Omaha have partnered with NRG Media and Werner Enterprises to help spread the word and get the donated items transported to High Voltage, a New Orleans based non-profit providing programs and support to the local New Orleans area. All items can be donated at Werner Park during designated drop off windows:

Sat., Sept. 11 - 4-7:30pm, Union Omaha game

Tues., Sept. 14 - 5:30-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game

Wed., Sept. 15 - 5:30-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game

Thurs., Sept. 16 - 5:30-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game

Fri., Sept. 17 - 5:30-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sat., Sept. 18 - 4-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game

Sun., Sept. 19 - 11:30am-1:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game

Below is a list of recommended items to be donated:

Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Wipes Hand Sanitizer

Toilet Paper Toiletries Dish Soap Paper Towels

Zip-lock Bags Manual Can Openers First Aid Kits Bug Spray

Roofing Nails w/Tabs Roofing Nails Shingles Tar Paper

Screws Lumber 5-gal Buckets Tarps

Batteries Flashlights Work Gloves Brooms

Push Brooms Dust Pans Disposable Plates & Utensils

Non-perishable Food Heavy Duty Garbage Bags

Tickets are not required to make a donation of items to the drive.

