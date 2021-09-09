Storm Chasers and Union Omaha Announce Hurricane Ida Relief Drive
September 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
The Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha announced today the launch of the Hurricane Ida Relief Drive which will collect essential items to be distributed to those affected by Hurricane Ida. The drive is set to begin on Saturday, September 11 at the Union Omaha soccer match at Werner Park and concludes following the Storm Chasers home game on September 19.
The Storm Chasers and Union Omaha have partnered with NRG Media and Werner Enterprises to help spread the word and get the donated items transported to High Voltage, a New Orleans based non-profit providing programs and support to the local New Orleans area. All items can be donated at Werner Park during designated drop off windows:
Sat., Sept. 11 - 4-7:30pm, Union Omaha game
Tues., Sept. 14 - 5:30-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game
Wed., Sept. 15 - 5:30-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game
Thurs., Sept. 16 - 5:30-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game
Fri., Sept. 17 - 5:30-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game
Sat., Sept. 18 - 4-7:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game
Sun., Sept. 19 - 11:30am-1:30pm, Omaha Storm Chasers game
Below is a list of recommended items to be donated:
Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Wipes Hand Sanitizer
Toilet Paper Toiletries Dish Soap Paper Towels
Zip-lock Bags Manual Can Openers First Aid Kits Bug Spray
Roofing Nails w/Tabs Roofing Nails Shingles Tar Paper
Screws Lumber 5-gal Buckets Tarps
Batteries Flashlights Work Gloves Brooms
Push Brooms Dust Pans Disposable Plates & Utensils
Non-perishable Food Heavy Duty Garbage Bags
Tickets are not required to make a donation of items to the drive.
