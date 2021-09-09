Red-Hot WooSox to Present Two Fan Appreciation Days on Final Two Home Sundays of this Inaugural Season

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox, winners of 8 straight games and 14 of 15, will begin to thank the hundreds of thousands of fans who have made this Inaugural Season so memorable by providing a host of gifts on the season's final two home Sundays, September 12 at 1:05 p.m. and September 26 at 4:05 p.m.

This Sunday, the first 3,000 fans will receive Polar Park Replicas presented by Polar Beverages. These detailed models of the ballpark come encased in a box bearing picturesque photography as well as heartfelt words of thanks.

In addition, 500 fans will be selected to receive gift cards to Dunkin', each valued at 5 dollars.

Also, the Canal District's Banner Bar and Grille will provide gift certificates of $25 each to another dozen fans. More gifts and prizes will be added. And as with every Fallon Health Sunday Funday, kids (of all ages) can run the bases after the game.

This date was originally the end of the home season before Baseball restored five of the home games previously canceled due to COVID-19. As a result, the WooSox will play one additional homestand, Wednesday, September 22, through Sunday, September 26. The Polar Park season finale-with a special late-afternoon 4:05 p.m. starting time--will be a second Fan Appreciation Day-also filled with gifts, prizes, and pageantry. It will also be followed by kids running the bases-and a season-ending sunset catch in the outfield.

"It will take a long time, maybe years, to thank our fans for a season made so special by their energy, enthusiasm, and appreciation," said Club President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "The excitement we have felt in this city since 2018 has continued unabated in 2021, and we are so honored to be a part of this chapter of Worcester's social and cultural history. And if it takes years to thank everyone, well, we look forward to that experience as well."

At the home season finale, fans will be selected throughout the game to come onto the field after the game, when the WooSox '21 players will give fans "the shirts off their backs" in appreciation for their season-long support. More details will be announced.

"Visiting players and WooSox players have said throughout the year that our fans create a major league atmosphere," said Larry Lucchino, the WooSox' Principal Owner and Chairman. "Those compliments are testament to the knowledge, understanding, and passion of Red Sox Nation, Central Mass Chapter. We thank our fans from the bottom of our heart."

