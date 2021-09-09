Syracuse Mets to Host Bark in the Park #2 & #3, September 15th & 29th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host two additional Bark in the Park nights at NBT Bank Stadium in 2021, presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Bark in the Park #2 will take place on Wednesday, 9/15 and #3 will take place on Wednesday, 9/29. Fans can bring their dog to the game that night & visit with local animal rescue groups on the concourse throughout the evening. In addition, the 1st 250 dogs through the gates will receive a Syracuse Mets dog bandana, courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka.

All dogs need a ticket to attend Bark in the Park, tickets are $5. Humans can purchase tickets for their dogs over the phone (315-474-7833) or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or when they arrive for the game that night. Proceeds of dog tickets sales will be donated to animal rescue groups in attendance.

All humans with dogs will be required to sign a waiver prior to entry. One dog per adult (18 years & older). All dogs must be at least 6 months old & be up to date on vaccinations.

As always, every dog at Bark in the Park has the chance to enter the "Mets-minster" Dog Show & win glamorous prizes.

Humans and their dogs will be asked to enter through the 3rd Base Ramp & will need to remain in the "Dog Friendly Locations" at NBT Bank Stadium, see map for details. Humans with dogs will not be allowed entry at other stadium gates.

Please note that the 315 Bullpen Bar & Scooch's Scoops will be closed on these days.

The Syracuse Mets have 11 more home games during the 2021 season. For tickets to Bark in the Park or any other game in 2021, please visit syracusemets.com, call 315-474-7833, or visit the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

For more information, please contact Katie Stewart at kstewart@syracusemets.com.

