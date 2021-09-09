Redbirds Fall Short in Nashville

September 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a close one on Wednesday night, losing 6-4 to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) on a comfortable, mid-70s night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds have won the first two games of the six-game series.

Both teams traded runs early in the ballgame - Nashville (58-52) plated two runs in the bottom of the first via a two-run homer from Jamie Westbrook, while Memphis (51-19) tied the game with single runs in the third and fourth innings. The Sounds scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. Renato Nuñez drove in one of the runs in the midst of a three-hit game.

Despite never fully completing the comeback, there were plenty of highlights at the plate for the 'Birds on Wednesday night. Nolan Gorman crushed his 12th homer of the season in the seventh inning, while Brendan Donovan drove in runs in the fourth and sixth innings in the midst of the three-hit evening. Donovan, the former South Alabama Jaguar, is 4-for-6 in the series with a double, a home run and four runs driven in.

Jacob Bosiokovic also excelled out of the bullpen, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Since joining Memphis at the end of August, the former Ohio State Buckeye has tossed four scoreless relief innings with eight strikeouts and just three hits allowed.

The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

Next Game

Thursday, September 9 @ Nashville (7:05 p.m. CT)

- Redbirds Probable Starter: RHP Johan Oviedo

- Sounds Probable Starter: RHP Colin Rea

Watch: MiLB.tv

Listen: MiLB First Pitch App

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.