Highmark BCBS Fighting Hunger with SWB Home Runs
September 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are proud to partner with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield to raise money for National Hunger Awareness Month. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield will donate $10 for every home run that the RailRiders hit during the 2021 season to the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit 120 home runs so far this season, putting the current donation total at $1,200. The RailRiders have 21 games remaining this season, including the remainder of the regular season and The Final Stretch.
"We are proud to partner with our friends at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on this important initiative," said Brian Rinker, Market President at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. "Now more than ever, we want to support local organizations that address hunger and food insecurity in our community. We wish the RailRiders the best of luck for a successful finish to the season!"
In our region, one in six children and one in eight adults face hunger each day. The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank is a Feeding America partner and works to reduce hunger and promote proper nutrition in addition to preventing food waste. The Food Bank serves four counties in Northeast Pennsylvania: Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.
"Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has been a great partner over the years and we appreciate their support of the Northeast Regional Food Bank," said Katie Beekman, the RailRiders' General Manager. "We have all seen the disheartening statistics and truly hope that this program can benefit those in need in NEPA. Now it's time for the RailRiders to finish strong."
For more information, visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL.
