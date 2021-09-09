Strike out Cancer Night, Remembrance of 9/11 Set for Second Half of Homestand
September 9, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats' 12-game homestand rolls on with five games against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) at Louisville Slugger Field from Sept. 8 - 12. The series is highlighted by Strike Out Cancer Night with specialty jerseys and a postgame fireworks show on Friday, Sept. 10 and a Remembrance of 9/11 with patriotic-themed uniforms and several pregame ceremonies honoring first responders on Saturday, Sept. 11.
NOTE: SATURDAY'S GAME TIME IS 1 P.M.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8|| First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)
Sluggerita Wednesday
Presented by Number JUAN Tequila
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9 || First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)
Pride Night (A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Louisville Pride Foundation, Derby City Pride League or Queer Kentucky. Click HERE for additional information).
Thirsty Thursday, Live Music
Presented by Miller Lite, Coors Lite, the Kentucky Lottery & iHeart Radio
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10 || First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)
Strike Out Cancer Night with Specialty Jerseys
Sponsored by UofL Health and the Brown Cancer Center
Final Postgame Fireworks Show of Season
Sponsored by Lucas Oil
Family Four Pack (sponsored by Republic Bank), Atrium Brewing Ticket Package
Presented by Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, Meijer, Cattleman's Roadhouse and Campbellsville University
Scout Night with Boy Scout Campout (Boy Scouts will have an overnight campout in the outfield grass at Louisville Slugger Field)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11 || First pitch, 1 p.m. (Gates 12 p.m.)
Remembrance of 9/11 with Patriotic-Themed Jerseys, On-Field Flag Display, Color Guard by LMPD, Singing of National Anthem & "God Bless America" by LMPD representatives
$4 and $6 tickets available for first responders and their families by using coupon code "HEROES"
"Party at the Park"Presented by Old 502 Winery, Fall City Craft Beer, Against the Grain, Smithworks Seltzer & Great Clips
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12 || First pitch, 1 p.m. (Gates 12 p.m.)
Kids Eat Free, Postgame Kids Run the Bases
Presented by Meijer, Pepsi & YMCA
Top Prospect RHP Hunter Greene Scheduled Start
