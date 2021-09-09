Torkelson and Greene Double as Bats Go Silent

Toledo, Ohio - The Mud Hens bats were quiet tonight in a loss to the Iowa Cubs, falling by a score of 5-1. A rough first inning by RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez was all the Cubs would need as the Hens struggled to plate runs all game, stranding a total of seven base runners. Toledo only had two extra base hits in the loss, one by Riley Greene and another by Spencer Torkelson, both doubles. Catcher Juan Centeno would have the only multi-hit game for the Hens, recording a pair of singles.

The Mud Hens started the game quietly on offense again, mirroring yesterday's come from behind win. Top prospect Spencer Torkelson was the only Hen to reach base in the first, showcasing his opposite field power with a double to right. The Cubs wasted little time yet again in putting runs on the board, again, mirroring yesterday. Starter Nivaldo Rodriguez had the first six batters faced successfully reach base, including a pair of home runs.

Suddenly trailing 4-0, the Hens offense continued to try to find traction as Iowa starter Corey Abbot struck out the side. Rodriguez bounced back in the bottom of the second, pitching a quick 1-2-3 inning.

The Hens got a pair of base runners in the top of the third as Ryan Kreidler walked and Juan Centeno singled. Abbot worked out of the jam though, preventing either runner from scoring. Meanwhile, Rodriguez continued to bounce back from the rough first inning, allowing a single but nothing more in a scoreless frame.

Toledo continued to go quietly on offense, limited to Isaac Paredes walk in the top of the fourth as Abbot continued to deal. Lost in the shuffle, Rodriguez continued to impress on the mound, throwing his third consecutive scoreless inning in the fourth.

Ryan Kreidler and Juan Centeno led off the fifth inning with back to back singles, putting runners at the corners with nobody out. The big hits continued to elude the Hens as Abbot worked his way out of trouble yet again. Meanwhile, Rodriguez allowed a lone single in what would be his last inning of work, successfully closing out the fifth.

The Hens were set down in order in the top of the sixth as the score remained 4-0 in favor of the Cubs. RHP Joe Navilhon made his 2021 Mud Hens debut in the bottom of the sixth, allowing a leadoff double that advanced to third on a groundout before coming around to score on a sacrifice fly.

Finally breaking into the Iowa bullpen to start the seventh, the Hens still struggled to plate runs, falling in order for the third inning. Navilhon continued to pitch into the seventh for Toledo, getting two quick outs before LHP Ian Krol was brought in. Krol would get a quick strikeout to end the inning, sending the game to the eighth.

Looking to recreate their success from last night's comeback win, the Hens would plate their first run in the top of the eighth. Riley Greene led off the inning with a double to left, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on another groundout. Looking to keep the game 5-1, Krol got into some hot water early, allowing the first two batters to reach on a hit by pitch and single. Buckling down, Krol induced a quick double play followed by a strikeout to end the inning.

With their backs against the wall, the Hens would once again be limited to a single, this time by Zack Short, as Iowa closed out the game.

What's Next: The Mud Hens take on the Iowa Cubs yet again tomorrow in game four of a six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EST.

