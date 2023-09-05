WooSox Come from Behind in Ninth, Beat Stripers 6-5
September 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - After trailing for the first eight innings, the Worcester Red Sox (33-24, 72-60) used a four-run ninth inning rally to come from behind and top the Gwinnett Stripers (28-28, 61-70) by a 6-5 final on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
The WooSox trailed 5-2 going into the ninth. Christian Koss led off the inning with a double down the left-field line. Niko Kavadas then drew a walk on 3-2 pitch to put two on with nobody out. David Hamilton lined an RBI single to make it a 5-3 game. Nick Sogard walked to load the bases. Stephen Scott hit a ground ball up the first-base line that was fielded by the pitcher Grant Holmes, whose throw to home plate got away from the catcher and scored the tying runs. Two batters later, Ronaldo Hernandez blooped a single into shallow right field that allowed Sogard to score the go-ahead run.
The win was Worcester's 39th come-from-behind victory, and it was their 19th win in their last at-bat.
The Stripers got off to an early start. The first four batters of the first inning for Gwinnett reached, and the first two scored on a Jesus Aguilar single.
Gwinnett added another in the second. Hoy Park singled to begin the frame, and he later stole second and advanced to third on a fly out. With two outs in the inning, Dalton Guthrie hit a sacrifice fly to score Park and extend Gwinnett's lead to 3-0.
The WooSox were held in check over the first four innings against the big league-rehabbing Kyle Wright, who struck out seven and allowed only four baserunners over 3.2 scoreless innings.
Worcester got on the board in the fifth. Bradley Zimmer began the inning with a triple to right field. After a walk to Christian Koss, Niko Kavadas sharply grounded into a double play to bring in Zimmer.
The Stripers responded in the bottom of the fifth. Justin Dean collected a lead-off single. Guthrie then followed that up with a two-run homer over the left-center field fence to extend Gwinnett's lead to 5-1.
Ryan Fitzgerald brought in a run in the sixth inning with a groundout to trim the deficit to 5-2.
In his first start since August 13, Rio Gomez went 4.1 innings and allowed five runs on six hits. Gomez walked two and struck out three.
The WooSox continue their six-game series with the Stripers tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 5, 2023
- Hometown Mendick Walks off Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Come from Behind in Ninth, Beat Stripers 6-5 - Worcester Red Sox
- Hens Drop Opening Game in Indianapolis - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mendick's Five RBIs and Walk-Off Double Lead Syracuse to 6-5 Win Over Rochester on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Drop Series Opener to St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Saints Bash Baseball Best 12th Grand Slam in 11-3 Dismantling of Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Holliday Doubles In Tides Debut - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs' Winning Streak Comes to a Close in Series Opener Against Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Fall, 6-5, to Clippers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Thump Lehigh Valley 12-4 on Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Louisville Bats, Sodexo Live Partner with Bartesian to Bring Premium Cocktail Experience to Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- September 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- 9.5.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (63-68, 30-27) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-71, 26-30) - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Announce 2024 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - September 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Offer 4 Free Tickets to First Responders/Active Duty & Veteran Military for Game Sunday, September 10 - Buffalo Bisons
- Michael Soroka Named IL Pitcher of the Month for August - Gwinnett Stripers
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Red Wings Release 2024 Schedule - Rochester Red Wings
- Holliday Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 5th to Sunday, September 10th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- WooSox Come from Behind in Ninth, Beat Stripers 6-5
- Hamilton's Big Day Helps WooSox Snap Skid
- WooSox Rally to Force Extras, Drop 10-Inning Affair Versus Norfolk
- Fitzgerald & Zimmer Drive in Runs, WooSox Drop Fourth Straight to Tides
- Gambrell Shines in Polar Park Debut, WooSox Fall 4-0 to Norfolk