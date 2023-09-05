9.5.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (63-68, 30-27) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-71, 26-30)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #131 / HOME #63: Toledo Mud Hens (63-68, 30-27) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-71, 26-30)

PROBABLES: LHP Sean Guenther (2-1, 5.24) vs. RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 6.75)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Chris Owings lined a two-run home run in the third inning and Nick Gonzales went deep in the ninth, but the Buffalo Bisons scored five runs on seven hits - five for doubles - in the seventh inning to top the Indianapolis Indians 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Tied at two after the stretch, Buffalo erupted against southpaw Nick Dombowski in his Triple-A debut with five runs on four consecutive run-scoring doubles by Rafael Lantigua, Addison Bargar, Damiano Palmegiani and Orelvis Martinez. Lantigua then knocked in Steward Berroa with a two-out single off Kyle Nicolas in the eighth to push the margin to six. The Bisons struck first in the opening frame thanks to a leadoff walk, stolen base and coinciding throwing error by catcher Dom Nuñez that put Lantigua at third base with no outs. Following a strikeout, Palmegiani hit a sacrifice fly. The 1-0 score held up until Owings' 11th home run of the season.

CAM IS THE MAN: Cam Alldred posted two solid outings against Buffalo last week. Despite a loss and no decision in the pair of starts, he surrendered just two runs (one earned) in 9.0 innings between the two starts. The southpaw is has an active four-game losing steak, but has a quality start and pair of 5.0 inning outings with three runs or less. In 2023, Alldred has transitioned to starting role and has excelled with four quality starts. He is 3-7 with a 4.44 ERA (39er/79.0ip) in 17 starts this season.

JARED'S STREAK ENDS: Jared Triolo 24 game on-base streak dating back to June 15 was snapped on Sunday afternoon. The 24-game streak is tied with Ryan Vilade (24, June 4-July 4) for the longest on-base streak by an Indian this season. Triolo earned a new career-high on-base streak on Wednesday after reaching base safely, surpassing his previous best of 20 games with High-A Greensboro from July 24-Aug. 18 in 2021 - he hit safely in all 20 contests. Triolo hit .333 (27-for-81) with 18 runs, eight doubles, two triples, a home run, nine RBI, 18 walks, .460 on-base percentage and .979 OPS during the streak. The 25-year-old has hit safely in 11 of 15 games since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 18.

STRATTON HEADED TO THE 'BURGH: The Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday selected the contract of reliever Hunter Stratton. He will become the 11th player from the Indianapolis Indians to debut this season. Stratton, 26, put together an astounding month of August in which he did not allow an earned run in 11 relief appearances (12.1ip). The right-hander posted a career-high 11.1-inning scoreless streak from Aug. 1-27. Including his most recent appearance on Sept. 2, he fanned 19 batters compared to just five walks and did not surrender a hit in 10 of his 12 appearances (13.1ip), holding opponents to an .070 batting average (3-for-43). His four saves in August tied for the most saves in the International League, highlighted by a 2.0-inning save with a season-high tying five strikeouts at Gwinnett on Aug. 3. The righty has pitched in a team-high 47 games this season, tied for eighth-most in the IL. He is 4-4 with six saves, a 3.99 ERA (25er/56.1ip), 31 walks, 74 strikeouts, a 1.33 WHIP and .219 batting average against (44-for-201). He leads all Indians relievers in strikeouts and is tied with Selby for the lead in saves.

THIS IS OUR SWAMP: The Indians have been successful in two series against Toledo this season, owning a 10-2 record between the two six-game sets. Indy and Toledo meet for the first time since they matched up from May 29-June 4 at Victory Field. The Indians have outscored the Mud Hens 95-33 this season. See below for the season splits for both teams:

Indians Hitting: .315 AVG, 95 R, 36 2B, 6 3B, 13 HR, 89 RBI, 49 BB, 120 K, 10 SB, .395 OBP, .523 SLG, .918 OPS

Mud Hens Hitting: .203 AVG, 33 R, 14 2B, 4 3B, 6 HR, 33 RBI, 38 BB, 112 K. 4 SB, .286 OBP, .309 SLG, .595 OPS

Indians Pitching: 10-2, 2.88 ERA, 3 SHO, 103.0 IP, 76 H, 33 ER, 38 BB, 112 K, 1.11 WHIP

Mud Hens Pitching: 2-10, 7.82 ERA, 99.0 IP, 132 H, 86 ER, 49 BB, 120 K, 1.83 WHIP

SIX-GAME SWEEP: The Indians were swept by Buffalo this past week, it was third time being swept this season after losing all eight of their home games against Omaha (March 31-April 2, June 6-10). The Indians struggled at the plate during the six-game set, hitting .199 (38-for-191) with eight doubles, a triple, and two home runs. Leyba led the team with five hits in 16 at-bats.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Mud Hens meet for the third and final time this season for a six-game set at Victory Field on Tuesday night at 7:05. Tonight, RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 6.75) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Toledo's LHP Sean Guenther (2-1, 5.24). Guenther will open for the Mud Hens, making his first start since May 17, with Single-A Lakeland vs. Fort Myers. Guenther has never faced Indianapolis.

KRANICK TAKES THE HILL: Right-hander Max Kranick will take the hill tonight in the series opener against Toledo in his first outing since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Sept. 1. The 26-year-old began the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 3, 2022. He made two rehab starts with Indianapolis before being optioned late last week. He went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (3er/4.0ip) with five strikeouts. Tonight marks his second career start against Toledo. His first start against Toledo came on Aug. 20, 2021, he earned the win after posting 6.0 shutout innings with four hits allowed, no walks and three strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 1997: Indy finished the regular season with an 85-59 record, two games back of Buffalo in the American Association Eastern Division. With their semifinal series tied at one game apiece, the Indians erupted for 13 hits in an 11-7, Game 3 win on the road. Pat Watkins, Damian Jackson, Keith Mitchell and Aaron Boone all hit home runs. Buffalo came back to win the best-of-five series with 9-2 and 6-2 victories.

