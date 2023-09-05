Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 at Syracuse

September 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (26-30, 60-69) vs. Syracuse Mets (19-36, 52-77)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tommy Romero (5-5, 5.54) vs. RHP Denyi Reyes (1-2, 5.80)

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Rochester Red Wings secured their ninth series win of the season Sunday afternoon, beating Scranton/WB, 10-3...LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ picked up his second consecutive win on the mound, delivering five one-run innings on four hits...three batters hit home runs, including a grand slam from RF JACK DUNN, the fourth of the season by the Wings...2B LUIS GARCÍA logged the only multi-hit performance of the day for the Wings, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored...Rochester looks to make it two consecutive series wins, as they head east on the Thruway to take on Syracuse...RHP TOMMY ROMERO is slated to make his eighth start (33rd appearance) against Mets RHP Denyi Reyes.

START SPREADING THE NEWS: The Red Wings snapped a four-series losing streak with their win over Scranton/WB on Sunday, their first series victory since 7/20-25 at Worcester...Rochester now posts a series record of 9-12-2 this season, with seven of their nine series wins coming in front of the Rochester faithful...

The Wings finish the season with an 8-4 record against the RailRiders at Innovative Field, their most wins at home against the Yankees top affiliate since at least 1990.

GONE STREAKIN': After scoring in the bottom of the second inning Sunday afternoon, Rochester has now scored a run in 122 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 80)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

YOU CAN DO IT!: The Wings pushed a run across in the second Sunday, snapping a nine-game drought of allowing their opponent to score first (since 8/23)...Rochester has allowed their opponents to push across the first run in 16 of their last 18 games dating back to 8/13 against Lehigh Valley...since that date, Rochester has scored nine runs in the first three innings, while scoring 62 runs from the fourth through the end of the game.

BOMB BRADY: C BRADY LINDSLY ended his day on Sunday going 1-for-3 with his second career Triple-A home run, two RBI, and a run scored...both of his homers with the Wings this season have come at Innovative Field, with the other coming on 8/25 against Worcester...

He recorded walk No. 28 and run No. 20 of the season Sunay, setting single-season career-highs in both categories.

OVER THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL launched his 10th home run of the season Sunday afternoon, a solo shot that snuck over the right-field fence at 94.3 MPH...Hill finished the day 1-for-4 at the plate, with a home run, an RBI, and a walk...he is now one of three Red Wings with double-digit homers this season, joining Travis Blankenhorn (23) and Matt Adams (15)...

10 homers in a season is four shy of his career high of 14 with Double-A Erie (DET) in 2019.

HE'S TOASTY: 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO logged his first Triple-A hit on Sunday afternoon, which snapped an 0-for-10 streak since joining the Wings on 9/1...Tostado finished up the day going 1-for-5 with a run scored.,.

Tostado is the 76th player to suit up for the Red Wings this season.

LIKE JORDAN '96 '97: LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ picked up his second consecutive winning decision Sunday afternoon, delivering 5.0 innings of work and allowing one run on four hits, while striking out and walking one...after allowing six earned across 3.0 innings in his Triple-A debut on 8/17, he has now combined to allow just three earned over his last three starts (14.2 IP), posting a 1.84 ERA over that span.

THIS GAME IS DUNN: RF JACK DUNN went 1-for-4 Sunday with a grand slam and a walk...the homer in the bottom of the eighth was Rochester's fourth grand slam of the season, the last one was hit by Travis Blankenhorn on 7/6 against Buffalo...

All four of the Wings grand slams have been hit at Innovative Field this year.

Dunn has now set a career-high with six home runs and 32 RBI.

International League Stories from September 5, 2023

