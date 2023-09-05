Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 5th to Sunday, September 10th

September 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets continue their two-week homestand with a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals) on Tuesday, September 5th. The homestand features Star Wars Night, Latino Night, Bark in the Park, and two nights of fireworks.

Tuesday, September 5th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for the third Bark in the Park Night with a dog towel giveaway, presented by Aloft Hotel, Peaceful Pets, and Shaughnessy's Irish Pub. Bring your dog to the game for just $5 with dog ticket sales donated to local rescue organizations. The first 300 dogs through the gates will receive a dog towel, courtesy of Aloft Hotel, Peaceful Pet, and Shaughnessy's.

Plus, it's Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Caz Tortilla Co. and The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, September 6th (1:05 p.m. game, 12:00 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are the Syracuse Polish Home and the CMT Association.

Thursday, September 7th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - On this Dollar Thursday, the Syracuse Mets are hosting their third Latino Night of the season when the Mets become the Congueros de Syracuse, presented by Nissan and CNY Latino. This is part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, and the Mets are celebrating the Hispanic community in Central New York and paying tribute to the love of conga drums and music enjoyed by many. DJ Geda will be on the 315 Bullpen Bar all game long.

Plus, on Dollar Thursday, fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders.

Friday, September 8th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket). Tickets must be purchased at Syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Saturday, September 9th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, the Syracuse Mets are taking fans to a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Night. Star Wars characters will be at NBT Bank Stadium, and the team will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off during and after the game to benefit the Rescue Mission Alliance. The auction will take place at syracusemets.com/auction from September 9th to September 17th.

After the game, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza set to Star Wars themed music to put on exclamation point on the night.

Sunday, September 10th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka. For $60, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a rotating menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas made with Deep Eddy Vodka. Deep Eddy Vodka swag and a full cash bar are also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.