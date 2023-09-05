I-Cubs' Comeback Falls Short
September 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Despite scoring seven runs in the ninth inning, the Iowa Cubs (72-58) dropped game one of the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers (59-69), by a score of 10-9, Tuesday at Principal Park.
Iowa got off to a good start, getting a solo home run from Jared Young in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. The game stayed there until the third, when Omaha got solo home runs of their own from Logan Porter and Angelo Castellano to take a 2-1 lead.
They weren't done there, as a single from Nick Pratto and two run-scoring ground outs made it 5-1. Young clubbed his second homer of the game in the bottom of the third to make it 5-2, but the Storm Chasers padded their lead.
A solo home run from Devin Mann in the fifth and a bases loaded walk in the sixth made it 7-2, before a three-run shot from Bubba Thompson in the seventh gave them an eight-run cushion.
With Iowa down to their final three outs trailing 10-2, they started a ninth inning rally with a grand slam from Pete Crow-Armstrong. David Bote clubbed a two-run shot to make it 10-8 and Brennen Davis used a sacrifice fly bringing the game within one.
The I-Cubs got the tying run to second, but Jon Heasley struck out Yonathan Perlaza to end the comeback and the game.
POSTGAME NOTES:
P.J. Higgins went 5-for-5 with four doubles, raising his batting average on the year to .314. The catcher was the last I-Cubs player to record a five-hit game back on May 8 last season and is the first player to record four doubles in a single game since Bryan LaHair on August 23, 2011.
Iowa's top four hitters collected all nine of their hits, as the other six batters went 0-for-18 with six strikeouts.
Iowa and Omaha will play game two of their six-game set tomorrow at 12:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
