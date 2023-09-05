Louisville Bats, Sodexo Live Partner with Bartesian to Bring Premium Cocktail Experience to Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Sodexo Live!, today announced a new partnership with Bartesian to bring a new premium cocktail experience to fans enjoying games from Louisville Slugger Field's premium seating options.

Bartesian is an elevated cocktail experience that delivers delicious craft cocktails in thirty seconds. Each bar quality cocktail is consistently crafted with all-natural, premium ingredients.

Fans taking in games from Louisville Slugger Field's premium seating options can choose from a menu of four craft cocktails: Lemon Drop, Old Fashioned, Rumbreeze and Mango Margarita.

All Bartesian cocktails can be purchased from the On-Deck Lounge.

For more information on premium seating options at Louisville Slugger Field, visit https://www.milb.com/louisville/tickets/premiumseating.

