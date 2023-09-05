Red Wings Release 2024 Schedule

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2024 Regular Season schedule, featuring 150 games set to begin March 29 in Syracuse. The Red Wings will celebrate their home opener on April 2 at Innovative Field. This will mark the Red Wings' 134th season as a member of the International League.

The Red Wings will play their first home game on Tuesday, April 2, facing off against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) for the second earliest start in team history (first: March 31, 2023). The 2024 Championship season will conclude on Sunday, September 22, against the Iowa Cubs (Cubs).

The Red Wings are set to play 23 six-game series (Tuesday - Sunday), with four three-game series mixed in, one to open the season (March 29-31) and one to follow the end of the All-Star break (July 19-21). Rochester will also split a six-game set with Buffalo, playing July 1 - 3 in Buffalo and returning home to play July 4-6 in front of the Rochester faithful.

For the 14th time since 1928, the Red Wings will open up their season against the Syracuse Mets (Mets), playing a short three-game set beginning March 29-31 before the Mets travel east to Innovative Field for a six-game series spanning April 30 - May 5. The two teams will meet a final time in August, when the Thruway rivals match up from August 13 - 18. These two will face off for a total of 24 times in 2024. The Red Wings hold a record of 406-269 against the Syracuse franchise since 1979, the most wins against any opponent.

The Red Wings open up at home against Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies), as they did in 2023, for a six-game set from April 2 - 7 and will welcome the Phillies top affiliate back to town on July 23 - 28. The two teams will meet for a total of 24 times in 2024.

The Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) will return to Rochester after not making the trip in 2023 to play a six-game set on April 16 - 21 against the Red Wings in their only matchup of the season.

The Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays) will play a six-game set at Innovative Field from May 14 - 19 and then split a six-game series down the middle, playing the back half in Rochester from July 4 - 6. The Independence Day celebration at Innovative Field will mark the second consecutive season Rochester will be at home on July 4th. The two teams will meet for a total of 24 times in 2024.

For the second-straight year, the Red Wings will welcome the St. Paul Saints (Twins) to town, facing off from May 28 - June 2. The two teams will meet for a total of 12 times in 2024.

The New York Yankees' will send their top prospects with the Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees) to Rochester for their first matchup at Innovative Field from June 11 -16 for their only matchup in Rochester during the 2024 season. The two teams will meet for a total of 18 times in 2024.

The Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) will travel to Innovative Field for their first trip to Rochester since 2019, when the Red Wings face off against the Indians from June 25 - 30. The two teams will meet for a total of 12 times in 2024.

The Red Wings welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) into town July 30 - August 4 for the third-straight season in their only matchup in 2024.

The Boston Red Sox top affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox), will make their only trip to Innovative Field beginning on Labor Day, September 2, and will play a six-game set through Sunday, September 8. To accommodate the Monday-Labor Day matchup, the Wings will have an off day, Tuesday, September 3, before playing the remaining five home games, Wednesday through Sunday. Six games in Rochester between the two teams are the fewest in a season against the Worcester/Pawtucket franchise since at least 1990. The two teams will meet for a total of 18 times in 2024.

The Red Wings will wrap up the 2024 regular season with a six-game series running from September 17 - 22 against the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) for the club's first meeting since 1990.

The Triple-A All-Star break will again coincide with the Major League All-Star break, spanning from July 15 - 18.

IMPORTANT DATES

Opening Day at Innovative Field - April 2 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

Independence Day - July 4th vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Labor Day - September 2nd vs. Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox)

Father's Day - June 16th vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (Yankees)

All-Star Break - July 15th - 18th

Last Home Game - September 22 vs. Iowa Cubs (Cubs)

The complete 2024 schedule is attached. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

The Red Wings have announced the 2024 Schedule Announcement Ticket Deal where any new season seat purchased before September 17, 2023, will receive four tickets to any game remaining this season. For more information, visit RedWingsBaseball.com or call (585) 454-1001 to talk to a ticket representative.

