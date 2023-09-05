Holliday Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

In conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, the Norfolk Tides today announced that Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday is being promoted from Double-A Bowie to Norfolk. According to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, Holliday is ranked the #1 prospect in all of baseball.

Holliday, 19, was born in Austin, Texas and grew up in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He was drafted by the Orioles with the first overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Stillwater High School. He originally committed to play at Oklahoma State University before signing with Baltimore. His father, Matt, played 15 years in Major League Baseball between Colorado, Oakland, St. Louis and the Yankees, and was named an All-Star seven times.

To start the 2023 season, Holliday spent 14 games in Single-A Delmarva before being called up to High-A Aberdeen on April 25. He went on to play 57 games with Aberdeen until being called up to Double-A Bowie after the All-Star break on July 14. Prior to being called up to Norfolk today, Holliday combined for 107 games between the three teams. He hit .333 (134-for-402) with 95 runs, 26 doubles, nine triples, 10 home runs, 66 RBI, 85 walks and slashed .451/.517/.968. Holliday ranks among all full season minor leaguers in on-base percentage (3rd), runs (T-5th) and batting average (10th).

Holliday is the third first-overall pick in Orioles history, joining Ben McDonald (1989) and Adley Rutschman (2019). Since 2004, MLB Pipeline has had 21 different players rank as the top prospect in baseball with Holliday becoming the third Tide of those 21, joining Gunnar Henderson and Rutschman. Along with those two, Matt Wieters (2009) has also been ranked the top prospect by Baseball America.

By making his Triple-A debut tonight, Holliday becomes the eighth 1st Overall Pick of an MLB Draft to play for the Tides, joining Steve Chilcott (1966), Tim Foli (1968), Darryl Strawberry (1980), Shawn Abner (1984), Paul Wilson (1994), Tim Beckham (2008), and Rutschman (2019). Holliday is 19 years, 275 days old, making him the fourth-youngest hitter in franchise history to debut for the Tides and the sixth-youngest overall. He's the second-youngest in Orioles affiliate franchise history (Michael Mantecón debuted on August 8, 2021 at 19 years, 187 days).

