Mendick's Five RBIs and Walk-Off Double Lead Syracuse to 6-5 Win Over Rochester on Tuesday Night
September 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets won another game in dramatic style on Tuesday evening. Danny Mendick slugged a game-winning, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth to hand Syracuse a 6-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings on a warm, early September evening at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse snapped a seven-game losing streak with the exciting win on Tuesday night, and it was Syracuse's 11th walk-off win of the season.
Entering the bottom of the ninth down 5-4, Syracuse (53-77, 20-26) was staring at a season-long losing streak of eight games. On this night, the home team would not have it. Nick Meyer led off the frame with a single, and Lorenzo Cedrola was hit by a pitch to start the inning, putting two runners on base with nobody out. After a Young strikeout, Mendick took matters into his own hands one final time on this Tuesday night. The Rochester native, pounded a double to the wall in right-center field, scoring both runners and handing the Mets yet another walk-off win, 6-5. Mendick finished the game with two doubles and five runs driven in. This is Mendick's second walk-off win of the season after he had a walk-off single against Rochester on July 15th.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Rochester (60-70, 26-31) opened the scoring with a run in the top of the third. With one out, Richie Martin reached base on an error, which would become an unfortunate trend for the Mets all evening long. Martin then moved to second when Darren Baker bunted for a single. Derek Hill then singled into center field, scoring Martin for a 1-0 Rochester lead.
The Red Wings extended the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth, once again partially aided by a Syracuse miscue. First, Frankie Tostado slugged a two-out, two-strike solo home run to push the Red Wings lead to 2-0. Then, Jeter Downs reached base on another Mets error, stole second, and scored on a two-out single from Brady Lindsly to make it a 3-0 game.
That lead didn't last, as Syracuse roared in front for the first time by plating four runs in the bottom of the fourth. It all started with three consecutive singles from Tomas Nido, Joe Suozzi, and Brandon McIlwain that scored a run and made it a 3-1 game. After a Nick Meyer strikeout, a Lorenzo Cedrola walk, and a Wyatt Young groundout, the bases were loaded with two outs as Mendick stepped to the plate. Mendick did the rest, smacking a double to the wall in left-center field that scored all three runners and made it a 4-3 game in the flash.
In the sixth, the Red Wings scored to tie the game once more, this time at four. Jack Dunn led off the frame with a bunt single, swiped his way to second, and scored on yet another two-out single from Lindsly, knotting the game up, 4-4. Three out of the first four runs that Rochester scored in the ballgame came with two outs. Despite that fact, Syracuse starting pitcher Denyi Reyes still turned in a quality outing. The right-hander allowed just two earned runs in six innings on eight hits with four strikeouts. Most impressively, 71 of the 96 pitches that Reyes threw were strikes.
It remained a 4-4 game into the top of the eighth, when the Wings scored via another Syracuse unforced error. After Tostado singled, Lindsly laced a single of his own into left-center field. As the Mets outfielders (Cedrola and Cortes) converged on the ball, Cortes misplayed the sinking liner, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the wall and Tostado to score all the way from first. The two-base error made it a 5-4 game and handed Rochester its third unearned run of the contest, but that set up Syracuse's comeback and walk-off win.
Syracuse is home at NBT Bank Stadium this entire week, hosting the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the Rochester Red Wings. The second game of the series is slated for a 1:05 p.m. start on Wednesday afternoon. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi is slated to start on the mound for the Mets against right-hander Cory Abbott for the Red Wings.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets' Danny Mendick at bat
(Herm Card)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 5, 2023
- Hometown Mendick Walks off Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Come from Behind in Ninth, Beat Stripers 6-5 - Worcester Red Sox
- Hens Drop Opening Game in Indianapolis - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mendick's Five RBIs and Walk-Off Double Lead Syracuse to 6-5 Win Over Rochester on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Drop Series Opener to St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Saints Bash Baseball Best 12th Grand Slam in 11-3 Dismantling of Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Holliday Doubles In Tides Debut - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs' Winning Streak Comes to a Close in Series Opener Against Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Fall, 6-5, to Clippers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Thump Lehigh Valley 12-4 on Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Louisville Bats, Sodexo Live Partner with Bartesian to Bring Premium Cocktail Experience to Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- September 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- 9.5.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (63-68, 30-27) vs. Indianapolis Indians (59-71, 26-30) - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Announce 2024 Season Schedule - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - September 5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Offer 4 Free Tickets to First Responders/Active Duty & Veteran Military for Game Sunday, September 10 - Buffalo Bisons
- Michael Soroka Named IL Pitcher of the Month for August - Gwinnett Stripers
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Red Wings Release 2024 Schedule - Rochester Red Wings
- Holliday Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 5th to Sunday, September 10th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Mendick's Five RBIs and Walk-Off Double Lead Syracuse to 6-5 Win Over Rochester on Tuesday Night
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 5th to Sunday, September 10th
- Mets Drop Series Finale to IronPigs, 9-2, on Sunday Night
- Mets Hit Three Homers But Fall to IronPigs, 14-6, on Saturday Night
- Syracuse Offense Held in Check in 5-1 Loss at Lehigh Valley on Friday Night