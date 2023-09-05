Hometown Mendick Walks off Wings

September 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings fell courtesy of a walk-off double from Rochester native and current Syracuse Met Danny Mendick Tuesday night, 6-5. 2B Luis García and C Brady Lindsly picked up three hits each, while 1B Frankie Tostado launched his first Triple-A home run for the Wings.

After two scoreless innings, The Red Wings struck first in the top of the Third inning. SS Richie Martin reached first on a throwing error by Syracuse 3B Nick Meyer and moved to second base after LF Darren Baker laid down a bunt single. The next batter, CF Derek Hill singled up the middle to bring home Martin from second, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Red Wings 1B Frankie Tostado launched his first Triple-A home run beyond right center field to extend the lead to 2-0. The next batter, 3B Jeter Downs, reached first on a fielding error by 3B Nick Meyer. He then stole second for his 10th stolen base of the year. Brady Lindsly hit an RBI single up the middle to drive in Downs to make it a 3-0 game.

Syracuse was able to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, crossing the plate after three-straight singles to make the score 3-1. Later in the inning, after a Lorenzo Cedrola walk loaded the bases, Rochester native 2B Danny Mendick scored all three with a double into left center field to give the Mets a 4-3 lead.

Brady Lindsly tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning, driving in RF Jack Dunn, who led off the inning with a single. A ground out by SS Richie Martin ended the hit parade for the Red Wings in the frame.

Frankie Tostado gave the Red Wings a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth, scoring on a fielding error in the outfield after a single from Lindsly.

Rochester native Danny Mendick won the game for the Mets in the bottom of the ninth, after plating Nick Meyer and Lorenzo Cedrola with a walk-off double to give the Mets a 6-5 win. Mendick had a total of five RBI in the game.

RHP Tommy Romero made his eighth start for the Wings Tuesday night, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, while striking out two and walking one. LHP Anthony Banda tossed one inning in relief, allowing four earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out one. RHP Tanner Rainey, RHP Daniel Mengden, and RHP Junior Fernandez each tossed a scoreless frame, combining to hold Syracuse hitless through 3.0 innings. RHP Hobie Harris came on in the eighth and struck out all three batters, before RHP Gerson Moreno came on for the ninth and allowed two earned on two hits including the eventual game winner.

Diamond Pro Player of the game honors go to C Brady Lindsly. The Dallas native went 3-for-4 with three singles and two RBI. This was his second three-hit game of the year, with the other coming on 8/2 at Erie, with Double-A Harrisburg.

11 of Syracuse's 24 wins at home have been of the walk-off variety. This marks the fifth time Rochester has been walked off in 2023.

Rochester looks to bounce back and even the series at a game apiece Wednesday afternoon. RHP Cory Abbott is slated to make the start for the Wings against Mets LHP Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

