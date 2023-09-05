SWB Game Notes - September 5

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-65, 31-25) vs Columbus Clippers (59-70, 26-29)

Game 131 | Road Game 62 | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH | Tuesday, September 5, 2023 | First Pitch 6:15 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (0-3, 7.88) vs RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-5, 7.74)

JAMIE JACK - Jamie Westbrook has produced career numbers with the RailRiders in his first season affiliated with New York. He had his 20th homer on the season, a career-high for the righty and third most on the team. He has upped his batting average to .295 on the season with 102 hits in 101 games. Since June 1st, Westbrook is batting .332 with more walks (41) than strikeouts (30).

LET THE KIDS PLAY- The Yankees made news with their selection of rookies for September call ups. Their #2 prospect Jasson Dominguez, just 20-years old, just hit his first big league home run in his first AB against Justin Verlander. The switch hitter helped the team sweep the Astros with his second homer and his four total RBIs. Austin Wells, the Yanks #8 prospect, also recorded two hits on the week and batted in two runs. He's caught three games and already nabbed a runner trying to steal a bag. Everson Pereira has played in 13 contests for New York with six hits, including two doubles and five RBIs. He has nailed one assist from center field.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled fifteen in six games, for a series high on the season. The team has combined for 154 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 23 total. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

LOCKRIDGE LEGS IT OUT- Brandon Lockridge stole his 21st base for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to have the second most on the team (Florial) in just 53 games. Lockridge had 17 more with Somerset earlier this season. He is second in the organization with his 38 swipes, well over a career-high, having only been caught four times on the summer. Jasson Dominguez leads the Yankees affiliates with 40 steals on the season, but was just promoted to the big leagues.

CHAPPY HAPPY- Andres Chaparro led the team's offense last week eight hits in five games played. He batted .364 and knocked in three runs. He has each played a career-high 120 games this summer to lead all the Yankees Minor League affiliate players. He is also first in runs batted in with 80 on the season another personal best. The righty has tied a career-high with 21 doubles and surpassed his numbers in home runs with 23 thus far on 113 hits.

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 3.5 games back from first place in the International League with a 31-25 record. They sit in eighth place behind the leading Durham and Lehigh Valley.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

