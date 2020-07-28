Woodchucks Fall to Booyah on Monday Night, 11-1

July 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Green Bay Booyah on Monday night, 11-1. The Woodchucks gave up a season-high 24 hits in the contest.

Wisconsin collected its only run in the 5th inning, when Isaiah Mirabel drove in Pablo Ruiz with a double. Bobby Vath was the starter for the Woodchucks tonight, lasting four innings and allowing six runs. Austin Syvertson, Michael Portella, Matt Taylor, and Andy Shreeves also pitched for the Woodchucks.

Top Performers

Pablo Ruiz was 3-4 in the game with two doubles, plus a run scored.

Isaiah Mirabel had the only Woodchucks' RBI, scoring a run with a double.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will travel to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow, and return home on Wednesday. First pitch on Wednesday night is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.