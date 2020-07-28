Honkers Approved to Allow Greater Capacity

ROCHESTER, MINN. - Under the new guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health, the Rochester Honkers will now allow 95 more fans into Mayo Field for each home game in the 2020 season, totaling a maximum capacity of 345 fans beginning tonight, Tuesday, July 28th.

No changes in ticket sales will be made, other than the quantity of tickets sold. In Pod 1, general admission bleacher seating will remain $8 per ticket. Tickets for the Flight Deck will remain available for purchase for $25 per ticket, which includes all-you-can-eat and drink amenities, with a great angle to watch the game and a picturesque view of Downtown Rochester. In the event Pod 1 is sold out and tickets remain for Pod 2, or vice versa, fans may still purchase tickets in the available area. However, there will be no walk-up ticket sales and all ticket purchases must be made in advance to comply with guidelines.

