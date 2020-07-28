Green Bay Opens up Two-Game Home Stand

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah will host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on back-to-back days as they look to take first place in the East division for the first time all year.

Green Bay, 13-13, comes in following the best offensive output in franchise history with 24 hits on Monday night in Wausau. The 11-1 win over the Woodchucks improved the Booyah to 2-0 at Athletic Park this season, which is one more win in Wausau than they had all of last season in six games. Green Bay had three different players pick up four hits on Monday, and both Brady West and Alec Burns hit their fourth home runs of the year.

Kentucky freshman Harrison Cook earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night honors following his five innings of one run baseball. Cook struck out eight Woodchuck batters on the evening, including striking out the side in the third inning. In his last two starts, Cook has gone 10.2 innings, given up just one run, and struck out 12 batters. The Booyah are now a perfect 4-0 when Cook is the starting pitcher.

Tonight, the Dock Spiders, 14-12, come to town fresh off an 8-4 win in Rockford yesterday. Fond du Lac holds a one game lead over both the Rivets and Booyah, but if Green Bay wins tonight, they will be 5-2 against the Dock Spiders this season, and at the top of the East division. Rockford and Fond du Lac have split the eight meetings between the two sides in 2020.

Logan Lee takes the mound as he makes his fifth starts of the year. So far, Lee has a 1-0 record, and is coming in off his best performance in 2020 in his last start. He went five innings, and gave up just one earned run in a 3-2 win over La Crosse on July 22nd. The Booyah are 3-1 in games that Lee starts, with the lone loss coming in his first outing of the year at Wisconsin Rapids.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm. Green Bay plays for out of their next five games at home, three of which will be against the Dock Spiders. All games will start at 6:35pm.

