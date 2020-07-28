Jon McGlocklin MACC Fund Bobblehead Available
July 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Celebrate the founder of the MACC Fund in bobblehead form with our Jon McGlocklin limited edition bobblehead presented by WaterStone Bank. Since our annual Celebrity Softball Game at Kapco Park will not be taking place in 2020, help us raise funds for the MACC Fund with a portion of the proceeds from each bobblehead going to the charity. Bobbleheads are $25 each.
shop.lakeshorechinooks.com
Delivery Options (Select at Checkout):
Shipping: Additional Fee
or
Office Pick-Up: FREE
Must pick up during office hours (Monday to Friday - 8:30am to 5:00pm) in Grafton (983 Badger Circle). Chinooks are offering curbside pick up currently as our office and lobby is currently closed to fans.
OR
By Phone: 262-618-4659
