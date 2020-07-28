Wilco and Trampled by Turtles Concert Rescheduled to 2021

ASHWAUBENON, WI - The concert featuring Grammy Award-winning band Wilco and beloved roots band Trampled by Turtles on Friday, September 18, 2020 has been rescheduled to September 17, 2021. This was to be the first concert event taking place at Capital Credit Union Park since the stadium opened on June 1, 2019.

All tickets purchased for the show will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to the point of purchase. Ticketmaster will be contacting ticket purchasers as well.

Updated information for this concert and future concert events will be listed on BooyahBaseball.com and GreenBayVoyageurs.com. Fans are encouraged to follow Capital Credit Union Park on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the handles [@CapitalCreditUnionPark] to stay up to date on future concert events.

For additional information, visit www.FPC-Live.com.

