Dock Spiders Bounce Back with 8-4 Win over Rockford

LOVES PARK, IL - The Dock Spiders (14-12) responded to Sunday's loss with a statement 8-4 win over the Rivets (13-13) to move back into first in the East Division.

Following their historic offensive showing on Sunday, Rockford was looking for another strong outing from their hitters to move into first and sweep the home series against Fond du Lac. They started the scoring in Monday night's game in the bottom of the second, plating one run on two hits to go in front.

The Dock Spiders didn't allow their in-division rivals to stay in front for long, as a three-run fourth put them on top. Fondy started the inning with four consecutive hits from Victor Scott II (West Virginia University), Ryan Ritter (University of Kentucky), Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University), and a bunt hit from Sam Novitske (University of Oregon). Sanchez's hit to right was his first RBI of the season and allowed Scott II to come home and score. A fielding error at first on Novitske's bunt brought Ritter home, and Sanchez scored on a double-play ball that made it a 3-1 Dock Spiders lead.

The Rivets would get one run back in their half of the fourth inning to get back to within one.

Fondy made it consecutive innings where they scored three runs as they extended their lead in the top of the fifth. Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) led off the inning with a walk, followed by a bloop double into shallow right field from Jack Alexander (Austin Peay) that put runners at second and third. Scott II would reach on a walk to load the bases, and Ritter continued to produce with runners in scoring position as he belted a line drive into left field that scored Anderson and Alexander to make it 5-2 Fondy.

Scott II stole third base the next batter, and an errant throw to try and catch him took a strange bounce into the dugout and gave him the plate to extend the Dock Spiders lead to four.

Rockford was able to get a run back in their half of the fifth to make it 6-3.

Fondy finished up their scoring in the eighth inning, with John Rhodes (University of Kentucky) reaching on a hit by pitch, and Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) getting a free pass. Rhodes stole second and then third on the 3-2 pitch to Elko to put runners at the corners. Anderson notched his third hit of the game on a line drive single into right field that plated Rhodes and made it 7-3. Alexander would bring in the final run for the Dock Spiders on a base hit through the infield to bring in Elko.

One more came in for Rockford in the eighth, but the bullpen would shut things down for the ninth and lock in the 8-4 victory.

In his first game back with the Dock Spiders this season, returning right-hander Michael McBriar (Ashland University) threw five innings and recorded a win, allowing just three runs and striking out four batters.

The Dock Spiders will travel to Green Bay to start a two-game road set and take on the Booyah tomorrow night at 6:35.

