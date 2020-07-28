Rafters Down Woodchucks on Tuesday Night, 8-3

WIS. RAPIDS, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Tuesday night, 8-3 on the road. Wisconsin flirted with a comeback late, but were unable to rally. The loss drops the Woodchucks to 0-4 at Witter Field this season.

Brandon Seltzer scored Kyle Hess with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning, which produced the first Woodchucks run. Wisconsin, however, still trailed 6-1 after six innings. The Chucks collected two runs in the seventh, with Santiago Garavito and Myles Austin each collecting an RBI. This made the score 6-3, but that's all the Woodchucks would score in the 8-3 loss.

The Woodchucks used just three pitchers in the game. Jace Baumann got his second start of the year, as was given the loss. He allowed four runs over 4.2 innings. JD Shultz also worked tonight, tossing 2.2 innings of four-run ball. Nathan Mirochnick went 0.2 innings as well.

Top Performers

Myles Austin was 2-4 in the game for the Woodchucks, driving in a run.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will play three straight home games to round out the week, starting tomorrow. They'll host the Rafters tomorrow in the second game of a home-and-home. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

