Rafters Down Woodchucks on Tuesday Night, 8-3
July 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WIS. RAPIDS, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Tuesday night, 8-3 on the road. Wisconsin flirted with a comeback late, but were unable to rally. The loss drops the Woodchucks to 0-4 at Witter Field this season.
Brandon Seltzer scored Kyle Hess with an RBI groundout in the sixth inning, which produced the first Woodchucks run. Wisconsin, however, still trailed 6-1 after six innings. The Chucks collected two runs in the seventh, with Santiago Garavito and Myles Austin each collecting an RBI. This made the score 6-3, but that's all the Woodchucks would score in the 8-3 loss.
The Woodchucks used just three pitchers in the game. Jace Baumann got his second start of the year, as was given the loss. He allowed four runs over 4.2 innings. JD Shultz also worked tonight, tossing 2.2 innings of four-run ball. Nathan Mirochnick went 0.2 innings as well.
Top Performers
Myles Austin was 2-4 in the game for the Woodchucks, driving in a run.
Next Up
The Woodchucks will play three straight home games to round out the week, starting tomorrow. They'll host the Rafters tomorrow in the second game of a home-and-home. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2020
- Rafters Win 8-3 with Impressive Power Display - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Larks Grind out Third-Straight Win - Bismarck Larks
- Rafters Down Woodchucks on Tuesday Night, 8-3 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Spitters Walk Their Way to Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Come up Big in the Clutch, Win the Day against Battle Creek - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rox Rally Late, Drop Close Game to Mankato - St. Cloud Rox
- Barringer, MoonDogs Power Past Rox to Split Series TuesdayÃÂ - Mankato MoonDogs
- Bombers Give up Runs Late, Drop Third Game in Last Four - Battle Creek Bombers
- MoonDogs Approved to Increase Capacity - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rafters Ride Mid-Season Wave into Woodchucks Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Green Bay Opens up Two-Game Home Stand - Green Bay Booyah
- Wilco and Trampled by Turtles Concert Rescheduled to 2021 - Green Bay Booyah
- Jon McGlocklin MACC Fund Bobblehead Available - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Honkers Approved to Allow Greater Capacity - Rochester Honkers
- Woodchucks Fall to Booyah on Monday Night, 11-1 - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rox Hammer MoonDogs, Win Series Opener - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Bounce Back with 8-4 Win over Rockford - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Win Streak Snapped in 10-5 Loss in La Crosse - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Honkers Muster Only Five Hits in Shutout Loss - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Runaway in Eighth to Bury MoonDogs Streak MondayÃÂ - Mankato MoonDogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.