MoonDogs Approved to Increase Capacity

July 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





MANKATO, MN. - Â Under new guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health, the Mankato MoonDogs will now allow 125 more fans into Franklin Rogers Park for each remaining home game in this 2020 season, totaling a maximum of 375 fans beginning Wednesday, July 29.

As per the guidelines, there will be two distinct "pods" located in the ballpark.Â Each pod, as is required, will have its own entrance/exit, bathrooms and concessions available.Â Contact between pods will not be permitted.

"Pod 1" will consist of 250 ticket holders socially distanced between the main grandstand, the dugout club areas and the berm located down the right field line.Â All fans with "Pod 1" tickets will be required to enter through the main entrance located on the first base side at Franklin Rogers Park.

"Pod 2" will consist of 125 additional ticket holders that will have access to socially distanced seating in the Dog Pound and the bleachers located down the left field line.Â All fans with "Pod 2" tickets will be required to enter through the left field entrance, located off of Hope Street.

With the new guidelines in place the MoonDogs organization will now be able offer tickets to non-season ticket holders for the first time in 2020, however, all tickets must be pre-purchased by calling the MoonDogs office at 507-625-7047.Â No walk-up ticket sales will be allowed under the new guidelines.

"We're thrilled to be able to welcome more fans to Franklin Rogers Park for the remainder of this season," MoonDogs general manager Justin White said.Â "We have taken every precaution to ensure our increased capacity continues to remain safe while creating life-long family memories at the ballpark."

