Larks Grind out Third-Straight Win

The Bismarck Larks defeated the Bismarck Bull Moose 4-2 on Tuesday night in a game presented by Townsquare Media.

The Larks have now won three in a row and it is large in part due to some terrific pitching performances. Yassir Kahook shined for the Larks, going six strong innings giving up just one earned run while striking out three Bull Moose batters.

Kahook improved his record to 3-1 and lowered his season ERA to 4.40. Kahook is the third consecutive Larks starter to go five innings and while only giving up one run or fewer. The two runs for the Bull Moose are the only two runs the larks have surrendered in their last 27 innings.

One of the highlights of the night despite the loss for the Bull Moose was the tape-measure shot off the bat of Torin Montgomery for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. The 374-foot homerun was Montgomery's second of the season.

The Bull Moose also received good pitching out of their bullpen with Dawson Day, Kevin Wiseman and Nate Boyle all tossing scoreless innings following the start by Tyler Wehrle. Wiseman was especially difficult for batters to catch up with, at one point hitting 94 mph on the radar gun for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.Â

With their third win in a row, the Larks improved to 18-9 and a first-place tie with the division- leading Mandan Flickertails. The Larks take on the Flickertails tomorrow night with Brian Baker for Bismarck against Clark Candiotti (2-1, 3.97 ERA) for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

