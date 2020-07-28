Rox Rally Late, Drop Close Game to Mankato
July 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Mankato, MN - St. Cloud (10-10) rallied in the eighth inning and scored three runs, but dropped a close game to Mankato (10-13) in the series finale by a score of 6-4.
After falling behind 4-0, the Rox scored their first run of the game in the fifth inning. Andrew Pintar (BYU), Sam Ireland (Minnesota) and Luke Roskam (Nebraska) all strung together consecutive singles to load the bases. Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) flew out to center field and scored Pintar on a sac-fly to cut the deficit to three runs.
Trailing 6-1 in the eighth inning, St. Cloud started a rally at the plate. Rombach and Kodie Kolden (Washington State) both singled to begin the inning. Nate Swarts (Washington State) then hit a two-run double to left field and scored both Rombach and Kolden. Garett Delano (Mercer) later scored Swarts on a sac-fly. It shortened the Mankato lead to 6-4.
Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) made his second start of the season and hurled four innings. He struck out three batters. Nick DeSalvo (LIU-Brooklyn) pitched 2.1 innings and was followed by Jesse Barron (San Francisco), who didn't give up a run on the mound. He finished the game, tossing the remaining 1.2 innings. Barron struck out one batter and didn't issue a walk.
For the full box score from Tuesday's game, click here.
St. Cloud returns home on Wednesday, July 29th as they open a two-game home series with the Rochester Honkers. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.
If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com .
